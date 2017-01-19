CABVI shares expansion plans with donors

The Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired honored its supporters at the annual Donor Appreciation Luncheon.



CEO John Mitchell told attendees that in 2016 CABVI purchased a 59,000-square-foot building on Kenner Street, adjacent to the Cincinnati Museum Center, to accommodate the growth of its social enterprises and support more jobs for people who are blind or visually impaired. The acquisition was financed through an estate gift from Carolyn Voss Hornbeck, who died in 2015 at age of 93.

At the luncheon, a consumer’s perspective was provided by Dave Perry, who has been honored as 2016 blind employee of the year by CABVI and the National Industries for the Blind.