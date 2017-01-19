Healthy Roots donates $47,500 to Cincinnati Children’s

The Healthy Roots Foundation closed out 2016 with the largest donation in its history – $47,500 to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. The money will benefit health education programming for patients and the Center for Prevention of Preterm Birth.

Each year, the foundation hosts two signature events – Midsummer Harvest and Bluegrass for Babies – to raise money for CCHMC. In June, Midsummer Harvest raised $27,500 for the new Build-it-Bites cooking workshop, presented in partnership with Whole Foods. The Bluegrass for Babies concert in September raised $20,000 to help the Center for the Prevention of Preterm Birth decrease infant mortality. Since the first concert in 2009, the Healthy Roots Foundation has raised more than $200,000 for CCHMC.

“Cincinnati Children’s Hospital means so much to our family and many families in Cincinnati,” said Anne Schneider, who co-founded the foundation with her husband, Matt, after Children’s provided life-saving surgery to their newborn son. “Each year, we’re inspired by the support for Children’s Hospital at our events and proud of the difference we can make in the lives of children and families in Cincinnati.”

