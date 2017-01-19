New partnership boosts music lessons for disadvantaged youth

The Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund is collaborating with concert:nova and Activities Beyond the Classroom to provide classical music lessons for economically disadvantaged youth.

The performance group Concert:nova, which is expanding its focus to reach underserved youth, will be the artistic partner.

BCB founders Susan Carlson and Phil Berne said what excites them about the new collaboration is the energy, creativity and new ideas of concert:nova to engage others in the love of classical music.

Activities Beyond the Classroom, a nonprofit whose mission is to ensure that Cincinnati Public School students participate in activities outside school, is the new fiscal agent and administrator of the scholarship fund. The partnership also enables ABC to expand its arts offerings.