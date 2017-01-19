Sports celebs, golfers team up for Magnified Giving

Local celebrities were among participants in a golf event sponsored by Magnified Giving in celebration of National Philanthropy Day. The inaugural event – dubbed “Giving is Good … So Is Golf” – took place at TopGolf West Chester.

The day featured contests among high school golf teams, businesses, families and the celebs.

Among the celebrities were Tom Browning, Cincinnati Reds; Jim Breech and Ickey Woods, Cincinnati Bengals; Eliot Sloan, Blessid Union of Souls; and Greg Anderson, Prizoner.

Magnified Giving seeks to engage students in lifelong philanthropy. The event was a benefit for local nonprofits.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.