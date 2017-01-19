Sports celebs, golfers team up for Magnified Giving
Local celebrities were among participants in a golf event sponsored by Magnified Giving in celebration of National Philanthropy Day. The inaugural event – dubbed “Giving is Good … So Is Golf” – took place at TopGolf West Chester.
The day featured contests among high school golf teams, businesses, families and the celebs.
Among the celebrities were Tom Browning, Cincinnati Reds; Jim Breech and Ickey Woods, Cincinnati Bengals; Eliot Sloan, Blessid Union of Souls; and Greg Anderson, Prizoner.
Magnified Giving seeks to engage students in lifelong philanthropy. The event was a benefit for local nonprofits.
Steve Caminiti with the Elder High School golf team and Ickey Woods
Chip Thompson, Shane Williams, Mark Ramstetter and Scott Heyob, representing Prestige A/V and Creative Services
Eliot Sloan with the Moeller High School golf team and coaches
St. Xavier High School golf team
St. Xavier High School golf team with Greg Anderson
Bill Goslee, Julie Goslee, Jim Breech, Tom Steele, Patty Steele, Mary Jo Gates and Mike Gates
Eliot Sloan with Mari Beckert and Ickey Woods
Steve Caminiti, Gina McCroby and Greg Anderson
Event producers Roger Grein, founder of Magnified Giving; Terry Smith; Mari Beckert; and Steve Caminiti
Greg Anderson, Eliot Sloan, Roger Grein, Ickey Woods, Tom Browning and Steve Caminiti
