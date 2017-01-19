United Way series spotlights local twins

Filming of a local segment for “The Hero Effect,” a United Way Worldwide docuseries, featured Alex and Hannah Laman of Loveland. Their story will be told in a future episode.

The twins started Adopt-a-Book in 2013 at age 10 after learning some kids in Greater Cincinnati have no books in their homes. As part of the segment, students from Norwood High School’s Positively Inspiring People were filmed talking with Alan Abes, chair of United Way’s Youth Succeed Impact Cabinet. He discussed the importance of literacy in helping ensure kids learn and succeed.

“The Hero Effect” tells the stories of ordinary individuals who are making extraordinary differences in their communities nationwide. Each episode is shot on location. It airs the second Saturday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. on the Oprah Winfrey Network/OWN. It is co-hosted by Donald Driver, who won a Super Bowl championship with the Green Bay Packers in 2010, and actress/advocate Emily Wilson.