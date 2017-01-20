Andrew Jergens Foundation marks $20 million in grants

The Andrew Jergens Foundation, a private foundation client of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, has reached a milestone – $20 million granted to the community since its inception in 1962. Nearly $8 million of that has been given since 2004.

The foundation’s prime interests are the health, education, cultural experiences and social welfare of children, with an emphasis on those of limited means. More than 400 local nonprofits have benefited from the foundation’s support.

“Our founder, very early on, realized the critical importance of bettering the health and education of the youth of the city of Cincinnati,” said Michael Hays, chairman of the Andrew Jergens Foundation. “We are immensely grateful to be able to continue his work.”

Highlights of the group’s work include:

Sizeable investments in social services (37 percent) and education (35 percent) for children. Smaller investments include health services (13 percent), cultural arts (8 percent) and recreation (6 percent).

$500,000 in grants awarded in 2012 in celebration of its 50th anniversary. Recipients included longtime partners Central Clinic, Children’s Inc., ProKids, Cincinnati Art Museum, Cincinnati Museum Center, Cincinnati Youth Collaborative, YWCA Greater Cincinnati, Cincinnati Children’s, Every Child Succeeds and Lighthouse Youth Services.