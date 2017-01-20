Greater Cincinnati Foundation honors volunteers
The Greater Cincinnati Foundation honored Joe and Louise Head at its annual luncheon, sponsored by the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation.
The couple received the Jacob E. Davis Volunteer Leadership Award, given to those whose contributions improve the community. David W. Ellis III of UBS Financial Services received the Bridge Builder Award for his support of GCF.
Proceeds from the event support GCF’s Community Fund, which makes grants available to nonprofits across the eight-county region.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Susan Peter with Suzanne Rohlfs of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation
Honorees Louise and Joe Head
Lora Damron of Prevent Blindness Ohio and Ahmyah Smith of Public Allies
Tamara Harkavy of ArtWorks with Julie Maslow Goodman and David Ginsburg of Downtown Cincinnati Inc.
Ashlee Young of Interact for Health, Alexandria Morton-Green of the Cincinnati Ballet and Lauren Jones of The Women’s Fund of GCF
Honoree David W. Ellis III of UBS Financial Services with Dianne Rosenberg, GCF Governing Board chair, and Ellen Katz, GCF president/CEO
Laura Menge of GCF, Barbara Sferra, Leslie Mooney of the Clifton Cultural Arts Center and Herb Robinson
