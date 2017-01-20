Greater Cincinnati Foundation honors volunteers

The Greater Cincinnati Foundation honored Joe and Louise Head at its annual luncheon, sponsored by the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation.

The couple received the Jacob E. Davis Volunteer Leadership Award, given to those whose contributions improve the community. David W. Ellis III of UBS Financial Services received the Bridge Builder Award for his support of GCF.

Proceeds from the event support GCF’s Community Fund, which makes grants available to nonprofits across the eight-county region.

