Pets In Need benefit exceeds goals

The third annual Petcasso, staged by Pets In Need of Greater Cincinnati, raised more than $30,000.

With 250 guests, the event nearly doubled its attendance this year. Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld served as emcee. A “Painted Pets Auction” featured one-of-a-kind dog and cat sculptures created by artists. Guests enjoyed a buffet catered by Jeff Thomas, live music, an open bar and a silent auction. Proceeds help those struggling through hard times to continue to have pets in their lives. Park National Bank was presenting sponsor. Other sponsors included The BonBonerie, Cincinnati Event Rental and Sara and Michelle Vance Waddell.

The 2017 Petcasso event will be Saturday, Nov. 18.

