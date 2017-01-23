ProKids soiree portends record year

ProKids honored its volunteers and supporters at its annual November Soiree.

Honorees were:

Jose Nine, Merilee Turner Volunteer of the Year Award, for his volunteer work and recruitment of other volunteers. He particularly works with families when a child arrives from Latin America as an unaccompanied minor. A Puerto Rico native, Nine works with the Juvenile Court to ensure the safety and care of children traumatized by violence in their homelands. “I talk with anyone who is involved in the well-being of the child to assure we all work together,” said Nine. “By doing this, we provide that child the best chance at a better life.”

Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr./US Bank Foundation, Community Builder Award, for helping ProKids improve training for those serving children who are “aging out” of the child protection system.

“It is the power of investing in our children. There is no such thing as a throw-away child,” said Tracy Cook, executive director of ProKids, about the foundation’s work.

In 2017, ProKids expects to advocate for a record number of children, thanks to record volunteer support.