CancerFree KIDS raise $300,000 at annual dinner

More than 500 supports attended CancerFree KIDS’ Celebration of Champions Dinner at The Manor House, raising more than $300,000 for pediatric cancer research.

There were few dry eyes when 40 pediatric cancer champions shared their stories with the audience.

Brad Johansen and Bob Herzog of Channel 12 were emcees. This is Johansen’s 10th year hosting the event, and he and his wife, Colleen, surprised CancerFree KIDS with a $10,000 check from their foundation. The evening also included a live auction.

“We continue to raise more funds for research each year at this event, which is amazing,” said Ellen Flannery, CancerFree KIDS executive director and founder.

CancerFree KIDS is a local nonprofit that supports promising local research that might otherwise go unfunded. Over the past 10 years, awards have totalled $2.3 million.