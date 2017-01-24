What to do, hear and see | Jan. 25-31

by Thom Mariner

Ok, it appears that winter is not going to just ignore us this year, so we might as well make the best of it and get some art and culture into our lives. Lots to do!

“12 Nazi Concentration Camps: Photographs by James Friedman.” | Sunday, Jan. 29, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Hebrew Union College

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is Jan. 27 this year. Two major Jewish institutions have joined forces for events this weekend: HUC and the Center for Holocaust and Humanity Education.

This is your final opportunity to view James Friedman’s early 1980s photographs of what remains of Nazi concentration camps. The resulting exhibition, part of the 2016 FotoFocus Biennial, hauntingly juxtaposes hallowed ground with modern reality.

Following, at 4 p.m. in HUC’s Scheuer Chapel, is a presentation by guest speaker Senator Mark Leno, California’s first elected gay state senator.

“Men and Style. And Whiskey. An Evening with David Coggins” | Thursday, Jan. 26, 6-9 p.m.

The Mercantile partners with OTR’s Article Menswear to present style expert Coggins, discussing his latest book, “Men and Style: Essays, Interviews and Considerations.” Said whiskies to be provided by Boone County Distilling, George Remus, New Riff Distilling, and Indian Creek Distilling. Substance, style and sipping – a sublime trifecta of sorts?

“Survey of Les Six: The New Aesthetic” | Saturday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m., Mercantile Library

Sam Martin is a CCM graduate and collaborative pianist – what we used to unfairly dismiss as “accompanist.” He, and area colleagues interested in the art of song, have created a concert series. This, their second concert (also at the Mercantile, busy place!), is the first in a three-concert survey of the relatively simple, spare music of “Les Six,” a group of French composers who worked against what they saw as the excessive opulence of early 20th century Europe. If you’ve not experienced classical art song before, this is a great opportunity in a very cool space.

Joyce Yang, piano | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 11 a.m., Anderson Center

The 2016-17 season is the year of 2005 Van Cliburn silver medalist Joyce Yang in Cincinnati. She performed Ravel with the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra in August. She returns, in a solo Matinee Musicale recital, next Tuesday, playing music of Grieg, Schumann and the prolific contemporary Australian composer Carl Vine. If you’re unable to attend this time, she’ll make still one more appearance here this season, March 20, with violinist Augustin Hadelich, in a concert for Chamber Music Cincinnati. She’s very busy and really good!

Know Theatre

“The Dragon Play,” by Jenny Connell Davis | Jan. 27-Feb. 18

Playwright Davis says she thinks “a lot about roots and community and what it means to be connected to (or disconnected from) the people around you.” These thoughts are at the heart of “The Dragon Play,” a romantic drama about the complexities of love, longing and loss…and how people can be dragons, too. Sounds intriguing, right?

It’s Final Friday! And there are art openings galore…

“A Global Gathering: The 21c Collection” | Friday. Jan. 27, 6 p.m.-midnight

The 21c Museum Hotels will soon grow to seven, adding Nashville in the near future. Over the past decade they have produced nearly 100 exhibits, and have chosen to present some highlights here in the Queen City.

“Perfect 10.” | Friday, Jan. 27, 6-9 p.m., runs through March 10

Help Jymi Bolden and crew celebrate a decade of creativity and community in OTR.

“Art After Dark: Queen City Royals” | Friday, Jan. 27, 5-9 p.m.

Get your crown and sceptre on for an evening of art-inspired royalty with drinks and light bites, live music, guided gallery tours, a floral crown-making activity and more. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Come on, you know you wanna be Queen Victoria…

Friday, Jan. 27, 6-9 p.m. Four new exhibits open:

“Half-Truth,” a timely show of art about distortions of reality.

“Game On!,” art about play and whimsy.

“Line and Light,” hand-cut paper drawings by Laura Makar.

“Form and Time,” a series of drawings, most no larger than one-foot in size, by Charles Kanwischer

Manifest presents art from around the country and beyond. Always fascinating. Exhibits run through Feb. 24. Last Look: Feb. 23, 6-7:30 p.m.

And, as always, Manifest openings are part of Walk on Woodburn, East Walnut Hills’ neighborhood gallery and pub crawl. Craft brews and cocktails involve art, too!

“Art After Dark: Queen City Royals” | Jan. 27, 6-10 p.m. Final Friday, open studios, Jan. 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Second Look Saturday

Dozens of open studios throughout eight crammed, creaky floors, and some of the best mingling anywhere.