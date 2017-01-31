Carnegie Art of Food takes on a ’50s vibe

Thursday, Feb. 23, and Friday, Feb. 24, 6-9 p.m., The Carnegie, Covington

The Carnegie‘s popular Art of Food is back with two nights of food and art. This year’s event is going retro as guests take a step back in time to celebrate domestic life of the 1950s.

Local culinary artists will test their skills by creating traditional recipes celebrating ‘50s classics from the quintessential “Joy of Cooking” to the revolutionary TV dinner, while visual artists embrace all things iconic rom 1950s home life.

First up is Thursday’s Art of Food:

An Atomic Dinner Party, which offers an intimate experience with food offerings from some of the area’s top chefs, educational guided tastings from Maker’s Mark and complimentary bar and valet.

The traditional Art of Food party is Friday, with sample bites from 20 local chefs, art-filled galleries, music and performance art that will bring the 1950s to life.

Participating visual and performing artists include:

Pam Kravetz, Amy Swoboda, Eric Brass, Joe Girandola and the Duck Tape Studio, UC DAAP, Michelle Heimann, C. Jacqueline Wood, Tony Dotson, Karen Saunders, Carla Lamb, Doug Sovonick, Stacey Vest, Linnea Gartin, Peter Van Hyning, Jodi Kessler, Theresa Kramer, Jenn Sczur, Melissa Soluski, Aryn Fox, Amber Hoeffer and Matt Witherspoon.

Chefs for The Art of Food: An Atomic Dinner Party include:

Alfio’s buon cibo, Chef Alfio Gulisano; The BonBonerie, Chef Sharon Butler; Jeff Thomas Catering, Chef Steve Waddell; Coffee Emporium, Tony Tausch; Frida 602, Chef Paul Weckman; Chocolats Latour, Chef Shalini Latour; Otto’s, Chef Paul Weckman; Carriage House Farm, Chef Kate Cook; Fox’s Boxs, Chef Michael Gayon; Fresh Table, Chef Meredith Trombly; Lisse, Chef Tim Weiss; Walt’s Hitching Post, Chef Neil Smith

Friday’s chefs:

Fireside Pizza, Chef Mike Marschman; Sleepy Bee Cafe, Chef Frances Kroner; Alfio’s buon cibo, Chef Alfio Gulisano; Jeff Thomas Catering, Chef Steve Waddell; Happy Chicks Bakery, Chefs Jana and Jessica; Jean-Robert’s Table, Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel; Red Feather, Chef Andrew Mersmann; Commonwealth Bistro, Chef Chris Burns; Django Western Taco, Chef Josh Campbell; Anchor OTR, Chef Derek Dos Anjos; Coffee Emporium, Tony Tausch; The Pacific Kitchen, Chef Micheal Ly; Bouquet Restaurant, Chef Stephen Williams; Chocolats Latour, Chef Shalini Latour; Wunderbar, Chef Nathan Chambers; Carriage House Farm, Chef Kate Cook; Grateful Grahams, Chef Rachel DesRochers; Eat Well Celebrations & Feasts, Chef Renee Schuler; Lil’s Bagels, Chef Julia Keister; Coppin’s, Chef Brendan Haren; Piccolo Casa, Chef Mark Bodenstein.

Tickets for the Thursday event art $75 for members, $100 for non-members. Friday event tickets are $35 for members, $50 for non-members.

Tickets and information: www.thecarnegie.com