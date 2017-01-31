PreventionFirst! seeks nominations

Nominations due by Feb. 10 Event: Friday, April 28, noon, Cintas Center



PreventionFIRST! is seeking nominations for honorees at its annual Community Awards Luncheon.



Applications are being accepted for nominees for these awards in prevention of youth substance abuse: Rob Portman Leadership Award, for significant contribution to the advancement of support, influence or involvement in abuse prevention; Rachel Hutzel Prevention Partner Award, for demonstrating notable progress, results and/or innovation; and Carolyn Ford-Griffith Youth of the Year Award, for a student who has modeled a drug-free lifestyle and taken an active role in use prevention.



The organization is the former Coalition for a Drug-Free Greater Cincinnati.



prevention-first.org

