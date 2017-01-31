Who doesn’t love cat videos? Here has your chance to make one with Ohio Alleycat Resource

Saturday, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m., The Phoenix

Award season is upon us, and even your cat can be a star.

The sixth annual Ohio Alleycat Resource & Spay/Neuter Clinic A’cat’emy Awards Extravaganza will raise money for OAR’s feline spay/neuter, outreach and adoption programs. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, drinks and dinner while competing in a little movie trivia, making Oscar predictions, playing games and bidding on silent and live auction items.

But wait, there’s more! Enter your favorite feline in the video contest. Winners in each category will receive complimentary admission and will be honored at the OAR A’cat’emy Awards, where the winning entries will be shown. Each winner also will receive a $50 VISA gift card.

Is your kitty a diva? An action hero? A comic? Award categories are: best cat action film, best cat comedy and best cat drama.

The deadline to enter a video is Feb. 8.

Tickets to the event are $65 and $100.

Video rules: ohioalleycat.org/video-contest.

Event information: ohioalleycat.org