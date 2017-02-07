Crayons to Computers observing 20 years in a big way

Thursday, Feb. 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Crayons to Computers, 1350 Tennessee Ave.

Crayons to Computers will celebrate its 20th year of helping area kids with a fundraising luncheon.

The event will honor volunteers Virginia Rinehart, Jan Prickett and Jack Prickett, who have been stocking the organization’s Teacher Free Store shelves since the doors opened in 1997. Other honorees will be Graydon, The Kroger Co. and Messer Construction for their longtime contributions to the organization.

Mac Cooley, principal of Tichenor Middle School in Erlanger, Kentucky, will headline the event as he shares his school’s inspirational story.

Crayons to Computers recently reached a milestone of distributing $150 million worth of free school supplies.

Tickets are $75.

Reservations: crayons2computers.org/events-2