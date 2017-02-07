Hundreds of dogs, cats waiting to capture your heart

Saturday, Feb. 11, noon-6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sharonville Convention Center

Looking to adopt a pet? My Furry Valentine could be the answer.

At one central location, Cincinnati’s largest pet adoption event brings together potential adopters with animal rescues and shelters from throughout the region. Dozens of satellite locations will feature thousands more animals.

This year’s event, hosted by phoDOGrapher and sponsored by Petco Foundation, will feature more than 800 animals. Every pet adopted will go home with a bag of freebies, and adopters will be eligible to win one of several raffle prizes.

Early-bird entry can be purchased for $25 (or a pair for $40) to meet adoptable animals from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, before the event opens to the general public. General admission tickets are $5. People 17 and younger will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

In its first five years, My Furry Valentine found homes for more than 2,800 animals.

Early-bird tickets: tinyurl.com/mfv-2017-tix

Information: myfurryvalentine.com