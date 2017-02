Wednesday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., Hyatt Regency

Pregnancy Center East will host the annual Banquet for Life, this year featuring Lou Holtz as keynote speaker.

Holtz, one of the most successful college football coaches of all time, as well as a sports media analyst, will talk about the need for life-affirming ministries like PCE.

Tickets are $75, $50 for those under 25.

513-321-3100