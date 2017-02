The 31st annual Macy’s Arts Sampler presented by ArtsWave will return Feb. 18 and 19.

The weekend features 60 organizations with more than 100 events, activities and performances across 25 venues in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

All events are free and open to the public, thanks to Macy’s sponsorship.

For three decades, ArtsWave has used the Arts Sampler weekend to shine a spotlight on arts organizations supported by the annual Community Campaign.

A complete schedule of events is online.

theartswave.org