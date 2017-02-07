Milford Historical Society to host Sweetheart Girls’ Tea

Saturday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Promont, 906 Main St., Milford

Little girls and their dolls are invited to the Promont mansion for a proper English tea.

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society will host the Sweetheart Girls’ Tea as a way to introduce girls to Victorian style and etiquette.

“We have hosted a girls’ tea a number of times, and we’re always surprised at how proper the girls act. They love the experience,” said Donna Amann, the society’s administrator.

The event includes a light menu, a presentation on manners and a tour of Promont, an 1865 Italianate mansion. Preview Productions from Newtown will present a collection of 18-inch doll fashions and accessories.

Tickets are $20, or $50 for a three-generation package.

Proceeds will go toward community events, exhibits and maintenance of Promont.

Information: MilfordHistory.net

Reservations: (513) 248-0324