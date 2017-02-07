Need a new designer bag? How about a $990 Louis Vuitton?

Thursday, Feb. 23, Cincinnati Club

New designer bags from Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Coach and more.

Paying attention now?

The Literacy Network’s sixth annual Handbags for Hope will feature cocktails, raffles, auctions and plenty of beautiful bags from well-known designers.

The raffles include prizes from Macy’s, Diamonds Rock and more. New this year are the Louis Vuitton Raffle, with a $990 Louis Vuitton bag as the prize, and the Golden Ticket Raffle, in which the winner may choose any handbag up for auction.

B105’s morning show will be represented at presentation of the 2017 Hope Award. And Tim Goldrainer of The Menus will serve as emcee to get guests in the bidding spirit.

Tickets are $60, and include dinner and two drinks. Complimentary parking, courtesy of Busam Nissan, is available in the Garfield Garage.

Reservations, information: 513-621-READ (7323) or lngc.org