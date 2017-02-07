Undie Run’s dress code: briefs, skivvies, boxers

Saturday, Feb. 11, noon, Mt. Adams Pavilion

Cupid is coming to Cincinnati a few days early to bring a fundraising run like no other: Cupid’s Undie Run.

This “brief” fun-run – about a mile, to be taken at your pace – is the main event during a massive block party benefitting the Children’s Tumor Foundation and the fight against neurofibromatosis.

The rules are simple: wear your sportiest skivvies, boxers, briefs and bras, or costumes of any kind (there will be an awards ceremony), bring friends, enjoy the bar and block party, and help to #EndNF.

The event is 21+, and an ID is required. Registration is $35 and includes a t-shirt for those that sign up early.

Cupidsundierun.org