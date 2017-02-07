What to do, hear, see | Feb. 8-14

Thanks to Tom Consolo for filling in last week while we enjoyed a brief, long-overdue change of scenery. We come back to find a jam-packed schedule of concerts, performances and exhibit openings. Seems nothing has changed. Excellent! Go forth and immerse yourselves…

“King Arthur’s Camelot” | Feb. 10-12. Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center



Premiered in 2014 by Cincinnati Ballet, this sumptuous work returns for a welcome encore. If you weren’t able to catch it three years ago, leap on in. The sets and costumes are gorgeous. The choreography is fun and inventive. The original music by John Estacio is lush and romantic, perfect for a Valentine’s weekend. A peak at Sir Lancelot’s visit to Fountain Square this week – on horseback, no less…

Three new, varied entities make their debuts Friday evening. A shame we have to choose.

“An Enclosed Garden: Lyrics of Love from the Old Testament” | Friday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., St. Peter in Chains Cathedral



(Encore performance | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum)

The Cincinnati Early Music Festival continues with the premiere of a new professional choral ensemble focused on music of the Renaissance. Founder is Grammy-winning conductor Jason Harris, reasonably new to Cincinnati, with members of the Vocal Arts Ensemble and other area pros. Thanks for your entrepreneurial spirit, Jason!

“La nourriture” | Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m., New Riff Distillery, Newport

Led by former MUSE music director Rhonda Juliano, this new nonprofit choral community is focused on raising funds for causes, in this instance, La Soupe, another nonprofit that rescues otherwise wasted produce to create meals.

The Longworth-Anderson Series, also debuting Friday night with Rosanne Cash, seems to be sold out. Alas…still several concerts left this season. Check out our February cover story.

Shareese Arnold, soprano; 4-Way String Quartet | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m., Peterloon Estate, Indian Hill



The still-new 4-Way Quartet and Arnold join forces in music by Wagner (“Wesendonck Songs”), Richard Strauss (“Four Last Songs”), Schoenberg and Haydn in a performance co-presented with the Wagner Society of Cincinnati. Peterloon is a perfect setting for this charming series of chamber music concerts. A true taste of Old World Cincinnati.

Fauré Piano Quartet | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 8 p.m., Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center



I love string quartets, but often prefer the expanded textures available to a piano quartet, in this case including violin, viola and cello. This award-winning, genre-bending ensemble has become a darling of the chamber music world. Come hear why… Music of Fauré (appropriately enough), Brahms, and a fascinating, darkly-hued piece by Volker David Kirchner (born 1942).

“The Wizard of Oz” | Feb. 11-12 & 17-19. Taft Theatre

The Children’s Theatre productions are always a treat, and this should be no exception. I’ll bet they let you hum along…

“Her Naked Skin,” by Rebecca Lenkiewicz | Feb. 8-12., Patricia Corbett Theater



On the other end of the spectrum, and definitely not intended for the kiddies, is this still-timely, boldly feminist drama, set in 1913 London, as women begin to fight for emancipation from political, societal and sexual oppression.

“The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams | Feb. 9-25.,

Hoffner Lodge, Northside



This new production, conceived by NET artistic director Jim Stump and directed by Northern Kentucky University’s Daryl Harris, features a cast comprised of actors of color and seeks to examine the universality of these iconic characters across racial and sociological spectrums.

Art openings abound this weekend. In addition to new exhibits at Cincinnati Art Museum, Contemporary Arts Center and the Taft Museum, there are at least (count ‘em) five new shows unfolding in the next few days… That’s a lot of wine and cheese, and visual stimulation. Enjoy!

“Lighter Than Air” | Friday, Feb. 10, 6-10 p.m., 1415 Main St., OTR

Paintings of Atlanta expressionist Lauren Betty, porcelain sculpture by Kara Sheldon, and ceramic objects by Didem Mert.

“It Girl” | Friday, Feb. 10, 6-8 p.m., 3711 Clifton Ave., Clifton.

Collection of women’s clothing from 1860-1920. Through March 17.

“Moonlight Madness” | Friday, Feb. 11, 6-10 p.m., 4573 Hamilton Ave., Northside.

Discarded prints and paintings, with Artist-in-Residence Emily Brandehoff. Through March 31.

“Structural Dreams” | Thursday, Feb. 9, 5-8 p.m., 3841 Spring Grove Ave., Northside.

Works of grids and geometry. Through March 16.

Three exhibits. Friday, Feb. 10, 6-8 p.m., Aronoff Center, downtown.



“The Wired”

“The Thread in the River,” photographs by Jane Alden Stevens

“Calling,” works by Kate Kern

Through April 2.