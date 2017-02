The Zonta Club of Cincinnati is accepting applications for its $500 Young Women in Public Affairs Award. The goal is to encourage participation in public affairs by recognizing an individual’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women. Applicants must be 16 to 19 years old on April 1, 2017.

Applications are due by Feb. 15.

zonta.org/WhatWeDo/InternationalPrograms/