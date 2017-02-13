Brackets For Good tips off in Cincinnati

This March, the ball will be in Cincinnati’s court when dozens of nonprofits go head to head in a bracket-style fundraising tournament.

Indianapolis-based Brackets for Good, which pairs with corporate and nonprofit sponsors to host online fundraising tournaments, is making its Cincinnati debut. Select nonprofits will participate by rallying donors to out-raise their opponents. Dollars translate to points, giving participants the opportunity to advance in the bracket.



Competing nonprofits keep donations received during tournament play, no matter how many rounds they advance, and the winning organization in Cincinnati will receive an additional $10,000 championship grant.



Sponsors include Bingham Greenebaum Doll; Topic Design; Dewey’s Pizza; Citimark; AT&T; Red River Gorge Cabin Rental; ReSource; and Lids.



Registration deadline is Feb. 24. A full list of participating nonprofits is available online.



Since its 2012 kickoff, Brackets for Good has raised more than $2.75 million for charities.



cincinnati.bfg.org/city