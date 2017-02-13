Inventors can win cash at First Filament Awards

Tuesday, March 7, 7 p.m., Huenefeld Tower Room, Main Library Tuesday, May 2, 7 p.m., Huenefeld Tower Room, Main Library

The Inventor’s Council of Cincinnati is hosting its fourth Annual First Filament Awards. Sponsored by GBQ Consulting, the council will provide three cash awards to up-and-coming local inventors and entrepreneurs.

Board members will hear the first round of pitches from any interested inventor or entrepreneur on March 7. Three inventors will be invited back for a final pitch on May 2, and the $500, $750 and $1,000 awards will be determined then.

ICC’s goal is to promote growth and development in Cincinnati, and to support the independent inventor. The group holds meetings free of charge and open to the public every month at the Cincinnati Public Library.

You must become a member to participate in such events as the First Filament Awards. Individual memberships are $80 the first year and $60 to renew.