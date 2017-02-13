Raise a glass to International Wine Festival

The Cincinnati International Wine Festival will return March 2-4, giving back to the community one glass at a time.

The four-day event features winery dinners at fine restaurants, as well as bidding on auction items and sampling wines from around world.

The event supports 35 local charities. Over the last 27 years, the festival has raised more than $4.9 million for local charities.

The main events:

Winery Dinners, Thursday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. Wine personalities from around the globe will team with area chefs in their restaurants and create multi-course dining experiences. Among the restaurants: Bouquet, Carlo & Johnny, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Jag’s Steak and Seafood, The Metropolitan Club, Morton’s the Steakhouse and more.

The Grand Tastings, Duke Energy Convention Center. Friday, March 3, 6:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, March 4, 2:30-4:30 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. Attendees may choose from more than 700 wines from around the world. Tickets include wine tasting, commemorative Riedel wine glass, food and tasting guide.

Charity Auction and Luncheon, Hilton Netherland Plaza, Saturday, March 4. 9:30 a.m. wine reception, 11 a.m. live auction followed by a winery luncheon. Enjoy a live auction featuring large-format bottles of wine, limited releases, vertical vintages, rare wines coaxed from local cellars, dining opportunities at Cincinnati homes, trips and more.