CCM’s Moveable Feast nets $101,000
More than 700 guests attended Moveable Feast, the sold-out fundraiser for the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. CCMpower, formerly known as Friends of CCM, staged the event, which raised $101,000 for scholarships, student travel and community engagement initiatives.
CCM welcomed Christy Altomare, a 2008 musical theater grad, who will play Anya in the Broadway musical “Anastasia.”
Brett Stover chaired the event along with Steve Shin, young professional chair. Sponsors included Jeff Thomas Catering, PNC Bank, Trish and Rick Bryan, KMK Law, Barnes Dennig and Graeter’s.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery of the event.
The scene in the CCM Atrium
Christy Altomare
Aubrey Berg and Brett Offenberger
Jared Queen, Nick Carson, Aaron Weiner, Matt McFee, Rick Chizmadia, Richard Hobson, Chris Hikel, Christian Aleksandr, Stu Spaulding, Maddie Caldemeyer and Breyer Brandvold
Rob Bartz, Matthew Stenger and Tracey Conrad
Debra Ilyinsky, Christy Altomare and Michael Ilyinsky
Susan Tew and Kay Geiger
Shannon Carter
Dave Jackson, Angela Walker, Robert Walker, Elise Ballinger and Nick Nissley
Ahmad and Angelica Mayes with Jean Crawford and Dr. Alvin Crawford
Jack Rouse and UC interim provost Peter Landgren
Phil Crabtree, Jerry DePhilipps and CCM interim dean bruce mcclung
