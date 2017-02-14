Crilley Fund gift will help transform Alms Park

Cincinnati Parks Foundation received a $100,000 gift for a new playground at Alms Park from the Terry K. Crilley Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, made possible by the Carol Ann & Ralph V. Haile Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation.

In collaboration with the Cincinnati Park Board’s capital funding, the project will include replacing the existing 17-year-old playground and relocating the play area closer to a set of existing swings, the Alms Pavilion and the stone slide.

The new playground will include a feature not available at any other playground nearby – the Shadow Play TriRunner. This overhead spinning activity allows children to experience the sensation of flight.

The gift is in memory of the late Terry K. Crilley, who taught in Auroville, India, at a center dedicated to the ideal human unity that informed the rest of his life. After returning home, Crilley taught at St. Ursula Villa until he began working at U.S. Bank in 1980, where he served clients 32 years. He became regional president of the Private Client Reserve, retiring in 2012. Crilley served on the boards of Cincinnati Opera, Bridges for a Just Community, the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation and the Baker Hunt Foundation.