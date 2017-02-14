Open Your Heart nets $100,000 for Stepping Stones

Stepping Stones’ ninth annual Open Your Heart dinner took in a record $100,000-plus for programs for children and adults with disabilities.

The capacity crowd feasted on filet mignon and mahi mahi at the valentine-themed event at Eddie Merlot’s Restaurant in Montgomery.

Presenting sponsor was spa Inc.

Stepping Stones board member Jim Shanahan invited guests to purchase camperships that provide financial aid for children at Stepping Stones’ summer camps. Pledges were marked by red balloons, which quickly filled the dining rooms.

Executive director Chris Adams and board president John Mongelluzzo surprised event chair Mary McGraw with a tribute to her Open Your Heart leadership. McGraw’s committee chairs were Patti Zesch and Angelia Hutchison.

Photos by Bruce Crippen