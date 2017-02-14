Open Your Heart nets $100,000 for Stepping Stones
Stepping Stones’ ninth annual Open Your Heart dinner took in a record $100,000-plus for programs for children and adults with disabilities.
The capacity crowd feasted on filet mignon and mahi mahi at the valentine-themed event at Eddie Merlot’s Restaurant in Montgomery.
Presenting sponsor was spa Inc.
Stepping Stones board member Jim Shanahan invited guests to purchase camperships that provide financial aid for children at Stepping Stones’ summer camps. Pledges were marked by red balloons, which quickly filled the dining rooms.
Executive director Chris Adams and board president John Mongelluzzo surprised event chair Mary McGraw with a tribute to her Open Your Heart leadership. McGraw’s committee chairs were Patti Zesch and Angelia Hutchison.
Photos by Bruce Crippen
Kim McCluskey, manager of presenting sponsor spa Inc.
Stepping Stones board president John Mongelluzzo and Jim Shanahan
Terri and Paul Hogan
Albert and Liza Smitherman
Marianne Miller, Marie Huenefeld, Kathy Demsey and Dr. Ted Miller
Kristen Snyder, Jennifer Ceruzzi, Ali Hubbard and Bo Hubbard
Peter Koeing and Lucy Hodgson
Mary McGraw with Stepping Stones executive director Chris Adams and board president John Mongelluzzo
Volunteer Kristen Sellan passes out balloons.
From presenting sponsor spa Inc: Jim and Kelly Petruso, spa CEO Bill O’Bryan, Lori Weber, Craig Oaks, Debbie Oaks, Scott Weber and manager Kim McCluskey
Angelia Hutchison, Patti Zesch, Mary McGraw and Mike McGraw
