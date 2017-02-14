Ride Cincinnati expands its scope, adds events

Ride Cincinnati – a yearly bicycle event that has raised more than $2.5 million for breast cancer research in its first decade – is broadening its impact and expanding its roster of events.

This year’s Ride Cincinnati is June 11. It will feature bike rides of 8-, 18-, 26-, 45-, 63- and 100 miles, as well as a 5K run/walk and a 5K run/walk add-on to any of the bike rides.

The 8-mile family-friendly route is a closed-road loop on Eastern Avenue. The longer rides will be on Route 8 in Kentucky.

In its first 10 years, Ride Cincinnati raised funds for 34 breast cancer research grants. Now proceeds will support research into all types of cancer at Barrett Cancer Center at the University of Cincinnati and help Cincinnati move closer to achieving the coveted National Cancer Institute designation.

“This is an exciting time in the cancer research community. Thanks to new developments, a single treatment option can apply to a number of different cancers,” said Dr. William Barrett, director of the Barrett Cancer Center. “These discoveries wouldn’t be possible without the assistance of long-time partners like Ride Cincinnati that have helped pave the way for advancements that go way beyond breast cancer research.”

Ride Cincinnati was created by the family of Marlene Harris, to honor her fight against breast cancer.

“Over the past 10 years, Ride Cincinnati has become a legacy for not only my family, but for thousands who have benefitted from the research funded by our event,” said her daughter Allison Gordon, a Ride Cincinnati co-founder.



“By expanding our funding to other cancer programs at the Barrett Center, we can help so many more local families who are living with cancer,” she said.

In paying homage to the event’s roots, the first $250,000 raised each year – beginning with the 2017 ride – will be earmarked for breast cancer research.

Western & Southern Financial Group will continue as the event’s title sponsor.

“The work being done at the Barrett Center is vital to finding a cure for cancer, and this event gives our community a tremendous opportunity to unite in that effort,” said John F. Barrett, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Western & Southern.

Registration for Ride Cincinnati is open now.

ridecincinnati.org