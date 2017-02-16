Sandmann toy drive provides special gifts for kids

The 11th annual Sandmann Toy Drive raised more than $7,000 in toys and donations. More than 300 guests attended the event, which included a silent auction, light bites and a penguin encounter. The Sandmann Toy Drive is held in partnership with the Women’s Crisis Center. The toys are used as welcome gifts and birthday presents for the children at the shelter with their mother.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.