Touchdown for HOPE scores big for Lindner Center

There was another big winner on Super Bowl Sunday, aside from the New England Patriots.

The Lindner Center of HOPE will be able to serve another 600 people struggling with opioid and heroin addiction, thanks to the eighth annual Touchdown for HOPE Super Bowl Sunday event.

The Super Bowl party featured the game on big-screen TVs, plush seating and signature Cincinnati food favorites and other upscale tailgate-style treats. It all took place in a sports fan’s dream location – overlooking the baseball field at Great American Ball Park.

Funds raised from ticket sales and sponsorships brought in more than $160,000 for services at the center.

Anthony and Dede Muňoz were honorary hosts, along with Touchdown team captains Sam Bortz and Mike Glen and their group of offensive coordinators.

