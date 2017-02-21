Chicken Soup Cook-Off dishes out fun

Guests enjoyed a “soup-er” afternoon of tasting and voting on their favorite soups at the 13th annual Chicken Soup Cook-Off, presented by Wise Temple Brotherhood at Isaac M. Wise Temple.

Twenty-four professional entrants from area restaurants, plus a handful of amateurs, helped add to the 847 gallons of soup donated to the Over-the-Rhine Soup Kitchen over the past 13 years.

Over 700 guests sampled soups, along with bagels from Marx Bagels, and they also bid in the silent auction. Shir Chadash provided musical entertainment. Awards ranged from Judges Choice (Wise Temple Youth Group’s Chicken Noodle Soup) to Most Original (Wich on Sycamore’s Thai Chicken Coconut Curry).