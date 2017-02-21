Good Samaritans’ gala brings in $524,000

The Good Samaritans’ 33rd annual Gala – Under the Big Top – raised $524,000 to benefit the Good Samaritan Hospital Faculty Medical Center for Pregnancy and Women’s Health.

More than 670 supporters attended the gala at the Hyatt Regency.

The Faculty Medical Center is the primary outpatient training center for the Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program. It is also the primary provider of health care for the Medicaid, underinsured and uninsured patients who are most affected by poor birth outcomes and infant mortality. Proceeds will renovate the Faculty Medical Center and support the Good Samaritan Free Health Center and Medical Education Research Fund.

After dinner, guests donned blinking top hats and light-up rings to dance to the music of Lt. Dan’s New Legs from Columbus. Guests were also treated to skee ball, face painting, a wine bottle ring toss, cotton candy, bourbon tasting, a palm reader, and more.

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical and Dental Staff underwrote the musical entertainment, and TriHealth Inc. underwrote the hors d’oeuvres and dinner. Corporate sponsors included: Fifth Third Bank, Phillips Supply Co., SC Ministry Foundation and Seven Hills Anesthesia.

Gala chair was Dr. Donna Lambers. Co-chair was Dr. Kristin Coppage and physician champion was Dr. David Dhanraj.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.