HUD grant of $3.8M aims to help end youth homelessness

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding $3.8 million to Strategies to End Homelessness and Lighthouse Youth Services to support efforts to end youth homelessness by 2020.

Cincinnati/Hamilton County is one of 10 areas chosen for the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, a new effort to help communities build systems to end youth homelessness.

“Homelessness leaves people more vulnerable to illness, to drugs and crime, and even to human trafficking,” said Sen. Rob Portman.

The two local organizations created the winning proposal in partnership with Cincinnati Public Schools, the Lighthouse Youth Advisory Council, Hamilton County Department of Job and Family Services, Easterseals and Mayor John Cranley. The partners will participate in the planning process over the next six months.

“Because we have a strong homeless services system and partner agencies, particularly Lighthouse Youth Services, our community has the capacity to develop and execute an innovative plan from which other communities can also benefit,” said Kevin Finn, president and CEO of Strategies to End Homelessness.