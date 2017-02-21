What to do, hear, see | Feb. 22-28

By Thom Mariner

Our calendar is already choc-a-block with ongoing exhibits and plays, but here comes another crop for the final week of February. How will you ever decide?

The Center for Holocaust and Humanity Education

“Anne Frank: A History for Today” | Feb. 26, 1-3 p.m. 8401 Montgomery Road, Kenwood.

Exhibit opens with program and testimony by Holocaust survivor Dr. Henry Fenichel. Running through June 9, the exhibit includes photos and writings outlining the life history of Anne Frank and her family, and is enhanced by artifacts from the CHHE’s collection.

Jewish and Israeli Film Festival, “On The Map” | Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. 20th Century Theater, Oakley.

Faced with repeated challenges, the 1977 Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team gathered courage and strength to become international champions – putting Israel “on the map.” The evening features a discussion with the film’s director, Dani Menkin, and Tal Brody, leading member of the team.

“Experimental Shorts from the ReelAbilities Film Festival” | Feb. 23, 7-10 p.m. 1329 Main St., OTR

Check out this new addition to the wonderful quirkiness that is OTR’s Main Street. In preparation for this year’s RAFF, here are several experimental short films from previous festivals, hand-picked by ReelAbilites multimedia specialist Jesse Byerly. Get the full scoop on The Mini Microcinema here.

Vicars Choral and CCM Collegium Vocale | Sunday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, Hyde Park.

Elizabeth Motter and Friends | Tuesday, Feb. 28, noon. Christ Church Cathedral, downtown

The festival comes to a close with two final programs:

Two local chamber choirs present music from the German Baroque, featuring “Musikalische Exequien” (1636) by Heinrich Schütz, generally regarded as the most important German composer before J.S. Bach.

Elizabeth Motter is one of the most sought-after harpists in the region, and one of the few professionals in the U.S. working with the beautiful Baroque triple harp. Joining her in this concert of 17th century Italian music is Danielle Adams, soprano, and WeiShuan Yu, viola da gamba.

“Sutton Foster’s Broadway,” John Morris Russell, conductor. Sutton Foster, vocalist | Friday-Sunday, Feb. 24-26. Taft Theatre, downtown

The two-time, Tony-winning Broadway darling blows into town for an evening featuring hits from “The Unsinkable Mollie Brown” and “Anything Goes,” along with classic songs by the beloved Cole Porter. Just plain fun.

Faculty Artists: “Lou Harrison Centennial” Percussion Group Cincinnati and Friends | Friday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. University of Cincinnati.

Guest Artist: Craig Cramer, organ | Sunday, Feb. 26, 4 p.m. Isaac M. Wise Temple, downtown

Friday night’s program explores the exotic, Asian-textured, yet quite accessible musical output of one of classical music’s true individuals, Lou Harrison, including music written for Percussion Group Cincinnati.

Sunday’s recital of organ music takes place in one of Cincinnati’s most exotic locales, the iconic “Plum Street Temple,” a national historic landmark. Oh, and by the way, Craig Cramer is one of America’s finest organists. If this tickles your keyboard, well worth your trip downtown.

“Louis Langrée, piano with Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano | Sunday, Feb. 26, 4 p.m. First Unitarian Church, Mt. Auburn.

Encore of previous | Monday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. Congregation Beth Adam, Loveland.

A rare opportunity to witness the keyboard skills of the CSO maestro in the warm, intimate environment both these venues possess. This is the first of two appearances for O’Connor here in the next two months. She returns for Mahler’s “Das Lied von der Erde” in April with Langrée and the orchestra. You’ll hear romantic art songs by Duparc, Debussy, Schumann and Brahms. Only a few tickets left, we’re told.

“Women in Opera” | Thursday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. Mercantile Library, downtown.

CCM opera and theater director Emma Griffin explores some of the female characters from Cincinnati Opera’s upcoming season. Free, but reservations required.

Napoleon Maddox: “Twice the First Time” (world premiere) | Wednesday-Friday, Feb 22-24. Downtown.

True story of his great-grand aunts, conjoined twins Millie-Christine. Also, a performance by MYCincinnati’s Ambassador Ensemble. Check out our previous story here, which includes a video preview.

“When We Were Young and Unafraid,” by Sarah Treem | Feb. 21-March 12. Over-the-Rhine.

In a shelter for abused women, at a point in time when feminism was still awakening, guests ponder what it means to be a woman in 1972. Treem was a writer and executive producer of “House of Cards,” and more recently co-created Showtime’s “The Affair.”

30th Annual Minumental Exhibition & Sale | Friday, Feb. 24, 5-8 p.m. Over-the-Rhine.

Original works of art no larger than 2″ by 2″ for sale to public that evening only. Participating artists are limited to Art Academy faculty, students and alumni. Includes a live auction of select pieces from distinguished alumni and faculty. Bring your checkbook…

11th Annual Art of Food | Feb. 23-24. Covington.

Always a blast, this melding of visual art and victuals, not to mention the booze, is a treat for several senses. This year, artists are asked to evoke iconic 1950s home life, from the “Joy of Cooking” to TV dinners. Plus, there are performers, mingling with the chefs and artists, and some amazing people-watching.