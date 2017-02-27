Impact 100 grants will support 4 area nonprofits

Impact 100, a women’s philanthropic organization, has raised more than $400,000 and will award four transformational grants in 2017.

“It is a testament to the humanitarian spirit of the women of our region that Impact 100 has gone from offering one grant in 2002 to offering four $101,000 grants in just 15 years.” said Donna Broderick, the group’s president.

Impact 100 has more than 400 members, with participants ranging in age from early 20s to 80s. Through the organization, women pool their resources to collectively fund grants to charitable initiatives.

The group has received a record 116 grant applications from organizations this year. Applications from those who have already submitted a letter of intent are due Friday, March 24.

Impact100.org

