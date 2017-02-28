Chamber program aims to leverage leadership strength

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber launched the Cincinnati Chamber Alumni Network, a new group comprising graduates of the Chamber’s leadership development programs: Leadership Cincinnati, Leadership Action, WE Lead, WE Succeed, C-Change and Cincy Next.

Inaugural chairs of the Cincinnati Chamber Alumni Network are Kay Geiger, president, Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Region, PNC Bank; Howard Kaplan, senior vice president, Kaplan Litwin, Kaplan & Associates; and Shari Steinhaus, recruiter, Professional Staffing Services.

“We’ve seen the amazing things our region can accomplish when we work together,” said Jill P. Meyer, the Chamber’s president and CEO. “Imagine the collective strength and energy of more than 3,000 Cincinnati Chamber leadership program alumni collaborating to make our community even better.”

The mission of the Alumni Network is to strengthen the region by providing leadership program graduates with continued leadership development, multi-directional networking, civic education and community engagement opportunities.



cincinnatichamber.com/alumninetwork