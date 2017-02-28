Society of Colonial Wars transported to 1750s

At its annual Winter Court event, members of Ohio’s Society of Colonial Wars gathered for a peek into American colonial life. Speaker was the Rev. Stephen Hoard, retired minister at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church and Armstrong Chapel. In period costume, he portrayed his great-great-great-great-grandfather Mordecai, wagonmaster for Gen. Edward Braddock when he led troops through the Cumberland Gap to confront the French in the 1750s.

The organization comprises men descended from military and civic leaders of America’s colonial era. Members learn about the lives of their ancestors and promote history education in schools.

Three new members – Dr. Jared Rodgers, William Rybolt and Mark Johnson – were inducted into the society.