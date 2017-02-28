What to do, hear, see | March 1-7

It seems March is coming in like a lion. Once the storms clear, here are some bright ideas for your weekend . . . and beyond.

Skirball Museum

“The Golden Age of Baroque Music: Wendy Kanter Memorial Concert.” | March 5, 4 p.m. Hebrew Union College.

“Rembrandt and the Jews: The Berger Print Collection.” | March 5-April 30.

Rembrandt is said to have been fascinated by Jews and Judaism, and frequently painted Jewish subjects. This exhibit features 22 Rembrandt etchings of Jewish and biblical subjects and a drawing by Pieter Lastman, Rembrandt’s teacher. The exhibit kicks off with a concert of Baroque music presented on period instruments by The HarmoNati Ensemble: Allison Edberg Nyquist, violin; Leela Breithaupt, traverso; Annalisa Pappano, viola da gamba; Adriana Contadino, cello; Michael Unger, harpsichord/organ; and Yaël Sénamaud, violin/viola. A lot of musical talent here! Reception to follow.

Choreographer’s Showcase | March 2-4. University of Cincinnati.

“Dance Cincinnati 2017,” a festival of dance to showcase talents of area’s dance community | March 3-4 & 10-11. 5141 Kennedy Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45213.

Here are two chances this weekend (or next) to view new dance works: CCM’s student choreographers present their own creations and – at their new venue in Kennedy Heights – De La Dance showcases new pieces by Andre Megerdichian, Diane Germaine, Alexandra Brannon and Tracey Bonner.

Charlie Chaplin in “The Kid.” | March 2, 7:30 p.m. 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington.

Time travel to 1921 and relive a night at the (silent) movies. The Carnegie building dates from 1904, so this could have happened! The classic film is accompanied live by pianist Jeff Rapsis.

Scenes in the Stacks presents “Desk Set.” | March 3, 7 p.m. 414 Walnut St., downtown.

Second in a new series of events from the prolific Mercantile Library, taking a more in-depth look at the intersection of movies and libraries. A discussion following the film is led by Peter Niehoff.

If you haven’t yet been to the Mercantile, this is a great way to check it out.

“Nature Shorts: International Mix of Vintage Nature Documentaries” | March 2, 7 p.m. 1329 Main St., downtown.

“Ten,” directed by Abbas Kiarostami | March 7, 7 p.m. 1329 Main St., downtown.

Two interesting evenings coming up at The Mini. Check out Rick Pender’s feature in our March print edition.

“Plotting vs. Pantsing: How to (Maybe) Outline a Novel, with Kurt Dinan” | March 4, 2-4 p.m. 800 Vine St., downtown.

For you aspiring writers, this looks like it should be a fun exploration of the art/science of planning a novel…with Cincinnati writer Dinan, writer-in-residence.

“Solo Soundbox with Colleen Phelps: Nashville – Cincinnati” | March 3, 8:30 p.m. The Listing Loon, 4124 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223.

A new chamber music series in town that presents works by both local composers and composers from around the United States on a rotating geographical basis. CCM grad Phelps now lives in Nashville, and in this show combines her talents of composing, singing and striking things with new works for found objects and voice. Should be interesting!

Louis Langrée, conductor. Katia & Marielle Labèque, piano | March 3-4, 8 p.m. Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown.

Stravinsky: Symphonies of Wind Instruments

Mozart: Concerto for Two Pianos

Stravinsky: Concerto in D (Basel Concerto)

Mozart: Symphony No. 40

After WWI, Stravinsky turned stylistically to the 18th century for inspiration, and this program is a great way to compare and contrast his 20th century voice with that of Mozart’s. Plus, the Labèque sisters are tres magnifique!

Regional premiere: Craig Hella Johnson, “Considering Matthew Shepard,” conducted by the composer. | March 4, 8 p.m. & March 5, 5 p.m. Gallagher Center Theater, Xavier University.

What is this? An oratorio? A concert? Choral theater? Or all the above? Read more here. A gorgeous, heart-wrenching, yet ultimately life-affirming work, with a kitchen sink of musical styles and one everlasting message – the power of love and hope trumps all. Full disclosure: I get to sing in this one. Bring your tissues, but prepare to be uplifted. Almost sold out, I hear.

“Mack and Mabel,” directed by Aubrey Berg | March 2-5. University of Cincinnati.

A rare revisiting of Jerry Herman’s 1974 musical about the relationship between Hollywood director Mack Sennett and silent film star Mabel Normand. Set in 1911, amidst the zany slapstick of early films, and full of timeless Herman tunes.

There are several art openings this Friday, plus the chance to peruse dozens of studios at the Essex Art Walks, Friday and Saturday.

“The Return to Beauty: Asian Influences on Contemporary Asian Art” | March 3, 5-8 p.m. 225 E. Sixth St. #1, downtown.

Paintings and photography based on traditional Asian art by sixteen prominent regional artists. Runs through April 22.

Art Walks, open studios | March 3-4, 6-10 p.m. 2511 Essex Place, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

“Tres Chic,” works by Alicia Cummings, Tara Freese and Jill Sheehan | March 3, 6-9 p.m. 11165 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Runs through March 31.

“Alchemize: Jan & Mark Wiesner” | March 3, 6-9 p.m. Mount St. Joseph University, 5701 Delhi Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233.

Sculptures by Jan and Mark Wiesner. Runs through April 9.

OTHER

March 2-4. Duke Energy Convention Center

One of the city’s classic events. Three days of wine and food heaven: winery dinners, grand tastings…varietals galore. Yes, you could get pretty blasted if you wanted. But why not take advantage of the chance to really learn? Take your time and be picky. Don’t bother tasting wine you could buy at the grocery. Be bold. Try something new. Ask for advice. Arm yourself for the future!

March 6, 4:30 p.m. Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mt. Adams Circle.

David Herriman was a visionary businessman and philanthropist, supportive of so many area local organizations, and always in a quiet, matter-of-fact way. A musical cabaret celebrating his life and legacy is open to the public. And that’s the way David would have wanted it. Godspeed, David. You will be sorely missed.

To RSVP please contact Tamara@artworkscincinnati.org.