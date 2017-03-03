Nearly 6,000 books donated during Read-a-Thon

The Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati and Our Lady of the Visitation distributed 5,789 donated books to eight schools in the Cincinnati area.

The Literacy Network has been a part of Visitation’s annual Read-a-Thon for four years, collecting 18,571 books.

Visitation’s Parent-Teacher Organization holds an annual Read-a-Thon as a fundraiser. As part of the event, students and parents are encouraged to bring in books to donate.

The books were distributed to eight schools and organizations including The Boys and Girls Club of Cincinnati, Mount Airy Elementary School, Cheviot School, Oyler Elementary School, Rees E. Price Elementary School, Hays-Porter Elementary School, Resurrection School and St. William School.

(513)-621-READ or www.LNGC.org