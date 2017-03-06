Borgman honored with Sachs Fund Prize

Cartoonist Jim Borgman – known for his political cartoons in The Cincinnati Enquirer from 1976 to 2008, and now his nationally syndicated comic strip, Zits – was honored by ArtsWave with the 2017 Sachs Fund Prize.

For nearly 30 years, the award-winning Borgman satirized politicians and newsmakers in his editorial cartoons. In 1991, at age 37, he won the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning.

In 1997, Borgman and co-creator Jerry Scott launched Zits, which is syndicated in more than 1,600 newspapers in 45 countries and 15 languages.

First awarded in 1929, the Rosa F. and Samuel B. Sachs Fund Prize was provided for in the will of the late Samuel B. Sachs to honor outstanding accomplishments in the arts – inclusive of visual arts, music, theater, dance, literature, sculpture and architecture.

Over the years, it has recognized individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the cultural life of Cincinnati, bringing distinction to themselves and the region through their work.

Previous recipients include Zaha Hadid, Leah Stewart, Phyllis Weston, Stephen Sondheim, Shepard Fairey, James Conlon and Kathy Wilson.