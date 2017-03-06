Gala will help make kids’ wishes come true

Friday, March 10, 6 p.m., Hyatt Regency

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana is gearing up for the annual BIG Wish Gala. Make-A-Wish hopes to raise more than $230,000 to grant at least 28 wishes for kids with life-threatening medical conditions.

The evening will include live and silent auctions of items that include a one-week vacation in Costa Rica and a backyard play set valued at $5,000.

Wish kid Lauren Weghorst will be the featured speaker. Lauren battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma when she was 16. Five years later, she watched her mother lose a battle with ovarian cancer. She will discuss the importance of capturing life’s moments and how these memories help make us who we are.

Presenting sponsor Western & Southern will be inducted into the Chris Greicius Society. W&S is a seven-year sponsor of Make-A-Wish and has donated over $1000,000, enabling the granting of 12 wishes.

Tickets are $150.

