Jewish Federation offering grants for great ideas

Have an idea that will help strengthen the Jewish community? The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati wants to hear from you.

JFC and its funding partners are looking for bold new ideas in their second year of grant offerings called Jewish Innovation Funds.

Last year’s successes have elicited more support this year, according to Danielle Minson, the federation’s chief development officer. This year there are 12 donors, up from eight in 2016, and $120,000 in available funds for grants, up from $80,000.

Macrogrants offer $10,000 to $50,000 in seed capital to nonprofit ventures with ideas for enriching Jewish life or addressing Jewish and community needs. They are funded by a “giving circle,” whose members decide together how to allocate the awards.

Microgrants offer $500 to $1,500 for smaller-scale proposals.

“We learned last year that there are broad-ranging needs in our community, and no shortage of creative people ready to step up with ways to address them,” said Ben Fisher, who is back for a second year as a giving circle member. “Now we’re widening the tent, providing even more support for high-impact initiatives.”

Minson said last year’s recipients can apply again. “We believe their successes will inspire even more people to come forward with bold ideas,” she said.

Applications for grants are being accepted March 6 to April 6.

jewishcincinnati.org/innovation