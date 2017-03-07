CCM will showcase tomorrow’s stars

Wednesday, March 8, Patricia Corbett Theater, CCM

Always regret not seeing performers before they achieve stardom? CCMpower will showcase the musical theater stars of tomorrow during the “Not Famous Yet Showcase.” The evening marks the 25th anniversary of the showcase and will feature members of the Class of 2017 at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

Tickets are $100, which includes a reception, performance and dinner by the bite, or $75 for the performance and dinner. Young professionals and CCM alumni tickets are $50.

(513) 556-2100 or ccm.uc.edu/support/events