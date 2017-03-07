Marvin Lewis, prepare to be roasted

Saturday, March 11, 6 p.m., Drees Pavilion, Devou Park, Covington

It can get rather hot on the sidelines at Paul Brown Stadium, which should prepare Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis for Life Learning Center’s St. Patrick’s Roast.

Celebrity roasters will include former Bengals coordinators (now NFL head coaches) Mike Zimmer and Hue Jackson, along with Jamie Janette and Sandy Schick of the Bengals and “Neighbor Dave” Eggleton from Baltimore. Master of Roasters will be Tom Banta.

The evening will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, an Irish-themed dinner, a live auction, a paddle auction and the celebrity roast.

All sponsorships and proceeds will benefit Life Learning Center members and services.

Tickets are $500.

(859) 431-0100 or lifelearningcenter.us