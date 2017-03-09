IAMS donates 14 tons of pet food to SPCA

SPCA Cincinnati received a large donation of pet food from IAMS/MARS PetCare. The company gave 25 pallets of dog, cat and puppy food, totaling more than 28,000 pounds.

“We are very fortunate to receive this donation. We believe that feeding dogs and cats in our care with quality and consistent good nutrition makes them become more adoptable,” said Harold Dates, president and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati. “Food is a major expense for our shelter. Donations from IAMS/MARS PetCare make it possible to keep our adoption fees as low as possible to ensure that every animal finds a forever home.”

IAMS/MARS PetCare is title sponsor of the Fur Ball Gala on April 29.