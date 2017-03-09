Mercy Neighborhood Ministries looking to score with Hoops & Hops

Saturday, March 18, 6-11 p.m., Purcell Marion High School

Mercy Neighborhood Ministries’ Hoops & Hops fundraiser, a March Madness-themed event sponsored by Mercy Health – Cincinnati, taps into the hoops hysteria for a good cause.

Guests will enjoy the NCAA college tournament on big screen TVs. There will be food, beer, wine and other beverages available for purchase, plus contests, raffles and a $10,000 half-court shot contest.

Proceeds benefit Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, a unique not-for-profit, social service organization. The ministry, located in East Walnut Hills, works with area residents to provide education for life, provides training for employment and helps seniors age in place,

As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, Mercy Neighborhood Ministries will host a series of fundraising events throughout the year to help expand the work of the ministry. Hoops & Hops is the first of these fundraisers.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

mercyneighborhoodministries.org/Hoops_Hops or call Aimee Shinkle at (513) 751-2500 x 204