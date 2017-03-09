Rising stars will take spotlight at Overture Awards

Saturday, March 11, 1 p.m., Aronoff Center, Jarson-Kaplan Theater

Six high school students will be named winners and take home $4,000 each at the Cincinnati Arts Association’s annual Overture Awards. Another 18 finalists will win $1,000 apiece.

Finalists have advanced from an original field of 476 students nominated by their schools or studios in six artistic disciplines: creative writing, dance, instrumental music, theater, visual art and vocal music.

They will compete Saturday, with winners announced immediately after the competition. The program also provides a $2,500 Arts Educator Award for Excellence in Arts Instruction.

Now in its 21st year, The Overture Awards was launched in 1996 by the Cinergy Foundation, now Duke Energy, and Leadership Cincinnati, a program of the Greater Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce. The awards are endowed by the Otto M. Budig Family Foundation.

Tickets are $10 and $15.

