Girl Scouts to honor 5 Women of Distinction

Tuesday, March 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Queen City Club

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will honor five women with its Women of Distinction award.

The program recognizes women who have made significant contributions in key areas and are transforming leadership roles as women.

Honorees will be Victoria Morgan, Cincinnati Ballet Academy; Cheryl Rose, Hawthorn PNC Family Wealth; Linda Clement Holmes, Procter & Gamble; Kathy McMullen, Macy’s; and Shakila T. Ahmad, Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati.

“Women of Distinction highlights the advancements of awe-inspiring women and celebrates women in the workplace, who serve as role models and empower the girls we serve in Cincinnati,” said Roni Luckenbill, CEO for Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.

(513) 619-1376, gswo.org/wodcincy

Get to know the honorees

Kathy McMullen is vice president, Engagement Strategy & Analytics, at Macy’s. She has over 30 years of experience in human resources, including positions with Mercer Human Resources Consulting, Fifth Third Bank (vice president of employee relations) and Chiquita Brands International.

She served on the board of Girl Scouts, Great Rivers Council from 1999 to 2007. As board chair in 2007, she led the integration of Great Rivers with three other councils in western Ohio, forming Girl Scouts, Western Ohio. She continued to serve on the Western Ohio board until 2013.

Linda Clement Holmes is chief information officer for Procter & Gamble and a member of its Global Leadership Council. She recently served as the company’s chief diversity officer. In 33 years with the company, she has become a global “executive of firsts.” She was the first African-American senior vice president in the IT function and the first female African-American senior vice president, and now president, within P&G.

She has been named American Business Awards’ Female Executive of the Year and recognized as a YWCA Career Woman of Achievement.

Shakila Ahmad is president and chair of the board of the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati, the first female to serve in this capacity for an American Islamic institution. Professionally, she is director of management at the Allergy & Asthma Specialty Center. Ahmad has served or currently serves on the boards of United Way of Greater Cincinnati, YWCA Cincinnati, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Ohio Humanities Council, University of Cincinnati Foundation and the President’s Advisory Council at Xavier University.

She is a founding member of ICGC’s Muslim Mothers Against Violence initiative and is a dedicated supporter of interfaith and outreach efforts.

Victoria Morgan has led the Cincinnati Ballet to critical success over the past 20 years. She is one of five female artistic directors of U.S. ballet companies with an annual operating budget of $5 million or more. Previously, she was resident choreographer for the San Francisco Opera and a principal dancer for San Francisco Ballet (1978-1987) and Ballet West (1969-1978).

She was honored as a YWCA Career Woman of Achievement in 2009, received recognition from Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s WE Celebrate Women’s Business Awards and served as a member of Leadership Cincinnati USA Class 33.

Cheryl Rose is senior vice president with Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth. She is a trustee of the Cincinnati Art Museum and Artswave Women’s Leadership Steering Committee.

A graduate of Leadership Cincinnati’s Class 36, she is a founding member of the Cincinnati Preschool Promise and promotes early childhood education through her role on the Success by 6 Regional Leadership Council and as campaign treasurer for the recent preschool expansion levy. She serves on the board of the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati and is active with United Way’s Tocqueville Society and Women’s Leadership Council.